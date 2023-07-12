Bag a 34-inch curved 144Hz monitor and save $80 on Prime Day
Save $80 on this Pixio monitor.
Upgrading your monitor can be one of the best ways to upgrade your computing experience. So when we saw that you can now get your hands on a bargain 34-inch curved monitor, we had to share the details. The key points? 34 inches. 144Hz. And just $319.99.
The monitor in question is the Pixio PXC348C which might not have the best model name but does have the features you'd expect from a big monitor. And it offers them at a price that can't be ignored, especially this Amazon Prime Day. The only catch? You have to remember to clip the on-screen coupon to get the best price.
A huge display with $80 off
Pixio PXC348C 34-inch monitor |
$400 $319.99 at Amazon
It isn't often that you get the chance to bag a huge monitor at a small price, but today is one of those days. This Pixio monitor is 34 inches big and features a 144Hz refresh rate alongside support for DCI P3 and 65W charging for your laptop.
The Pixio PXC348C features a curved 34-inch display that has a resolution of 3440 x 1440 and adaptive Sync to help eliminate screen tearing when the action gets frantic. That 144Hz refresh rate will also help to ensure everything's buttery smooth on-screen, too.
The curve is rated at 1500R and will work just as well whether you're gaming or working on spreadsheets or building apps in Xcode.
The PXC348C features USB-C connectivity and can charge your Mac at up to 65W, which is more than enough for even the latest MacBook Airs, which have great discounts this Prime Day.
Do note that you have to clip the on-screen coupon to get this special $319.99 price and that the deal isn't likely to stick around for long — keep that in mind if you're planning a purchase.
