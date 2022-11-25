Beats Studio Buds fall to new all-time low price, now just $89 for Black Friday

Black Friday is here, and as ever it's a great time to lay your hands on a brand new pair of headphones for your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. While AirPods are usually the headline, Apple's Beats lineup offers many of the same features as well as more vibrant designs that many users prefer over the monotone white of AirPods. If that's you, look no further than these Beats Studio Buds, now at an all-time low price of $89 for Black Friday on all five colors!

Beats Studio Buds for $89

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio Buds | $149 $89 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This is an absolutely tremendous deal. The lowest price ever on Apple's Beats Studio Buds, getting you noise cancelation, fast-pairing, and 8 hours of listening time on a single charge. They're also sweat resistant but move fast, as the deal ends in just four days.

Beats Studio Buds are the perfect alternative to Apple's AirPods Pro because they offer many of the same features at around half the price. For just $90 you get true wireless noise-canceling earbuds that work with both iPhone and Android devices. They come with Apple's H1 chip, which means you get fast pairing and device switching for easy connectivity.

They also have soft ear tips with multiple sizes to ensure the best fit and seal for that noise-canceling goodness.

On a full charge, they'll last 8 hours, and the charging case will get you a further 16 hours for a total of 24 hours on a single charge. They support Spatial Audio on the iPhone and iPad for immersive listening and watching.

They also have a transparency mode for when you want to tune in to the outside world while listening, and they also feature on-ear controls for volume, pause, play, and more. If these great features and an all-time low price aren't enough to make you take the plunge, you'll also get 6 months of free Apple Music when you buy them, giving you access to 90 million ad-free songs, including many in lossless and spatial audio.