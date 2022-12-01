Someone finally launched an AirPods cleaning kit

Belkin has introduced an AirPods cleaning kit that will add more life to one of the world's most favorite audio products. Designed for the first-, second-, and third-generation AirPods, the AirPods Cleaning Kit (opens in new tab) is designed to remove earwax and restore "acoustic performance without damaging your headphones."

Priced at $14.99, the new accessory comes with a cleaning brush, wax softener, cleaning gel, and microfiber cloth. What's not yet known is whether this is a single-use item or contains enough cleaning gel for more than one application.

Interestingly, Belkin says the AirPods Cleaning Kit is only compatible with the traditional AirPods, not the AirPods Pro.

Something new

AirPods' performance and sound can be affected by earwax build-up and seeing a tool like this hit the market is an excellent development. A quick search on "AirPods cleaner (opens in new tab)" on Amazon shows many products. However, these mostly contain cleaning putty and pens designed to grab pesky wax build-up.

Belkin's version promises to:

Removes earwax build-up

Restores acoustic performance

Simple, safe, and easy to use

Compatible with Gen 1, 2, and 3 AirPods

Won’t damage headphone

No mess

Packaging doubles as storage

(Image credit: Belkin)

The first-generation AirPods launched in 2016, with the second-generation model announced 2 1/2 years later. The third-generation AirPods version was revealed in October 2021. The AirPods Pro followed in 2019, with the second-generation AirPods Pro version launching in September.

Our 4 1/2 star AirPods 3 review noted: "The AirPods 3 offer better battery life, better sound, an IPX4 water-resistance rating, and a better in-ear fit for many people. Add the ability to use Spatial Audio, and these are the best the basic AirPods have ever been, but without ANC or a more customizable fit, some people just won't like them."

We'll continue to follow this development and get our hands on the Belkin AirPods Cleaning Kit soon, then publish a review.