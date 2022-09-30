Bowers & Wilkins reveals Px8 active noise canceling wireless headphones

British premium audio brand Bowers & Wilkins has introduced its newest flagship wireless headphone product, the Px8. Available now, the Px8 provides lower distortion and better resolution than previous models for reference-quality audio.

The headphones launch in tan and black finishes with die-cast aluminum arms, metal detailing, and Nappa leather trim.

For improved user experience, the Px8 works with the official Bowers & Wilkins Music App available in the App Store.

A new flagship

Inspired by the Carbon Dome drive units used in the company's 700 Series loudspeaker range, the Px8's new Carbon Cones deliver are said to provide a combination of ultra-fast response plus exceptionally low distortion throughout the frequency range. In addition, resolution, detail, and timing surpass the Px7 S2, which launched earlier this year at $399.

The Px8 replaces the highly-rated Px7, which remains on the market.

Inside the Px8 over-ear wireless headphones, you'll find Qualcomm's aptXTM Adaptive wireless technology that works flawlessly across multiple devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers. For a wired experience, the product ships with USB-C and 3.5mm analog cables that arrive in a stylish carry case.

(Image credit: Bowers & Wilkins)

In announcing the product, Giles Pocock, Bowers & Wilkins Vice-President of Brand Marketing, noted: "I'm thrilled that today, we're transforming customer expectations in the premium headphone category with our new Px8. It perfectly encapsulates everything we stand for as a brand, with outstanding sound quality that properly reflects our True Sound promise, plus unrivaled design and finish."

Other features include:

All-new driver technology for improved levels of immersion and realism

Support for Deezer, Qobuz, and TIDAL streaming in-app

30 hours of listening from a single charge with 15 minute quick charge

Six high-performance microphones

Physical controls on each earcup

The Px8 is priced at $699 and available through the Bowers & Wilkins website and at participating retailers.