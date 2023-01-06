Charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods, and iPad at the same time with this Zens charging dock

Dutch accessory maker Zens has announced what it says is the world's first 4-in-1 charging station for iPad, iPhones with MagSafe, AirPods, and Apple Watch — and it's capable of charging all of those things at the same time.

The new charger, announced as part of the CES 2023 event that's ongoing in Las Vegas, even has a place for people to store an Apple Pencil, although it can't charge it. You'll at least know where it is at all times, though.

Powered up

While tons of accessories can already charge Apple gear, Zens says the 4-in-1 dock is unique because it can charge them all simultaneously. The iPad stands vertically and connects to the charger via USB-C, while iPhone 12 and newer models can be charged via MagSafe. Zens says that users can expect full 15W wireless charging by the way.

Powering the AirPods is also a wireless affair thanks to a dedicated charging area, while an Apple Watch stand handles wearable charging.

Unlike some charging solutions, Zens includes a 45W power adapter in the box, and the device is MFM, MFi, and Qi certified.

If this 4-in-1 charger sounds like something you need on your nightstand, you're in luck. You can pre-order one (opens in new tab) directly from Zen, although only in black. It isn't cheap, either — the charging solution costs $199.99. But given the charger's capabilities, that might not be quite as high of a price as it might first seem.

Those who pre-order now should expect the charger to ship later this month.

Zens also announced an iPhone and Apple Watch travel charger priced at $99.99 (opens in new tab), while the $169.99 (opens in new tab) 4-in-1 MagSafe + Watch Wireless Charging Station can power everything simultaneously, but without the iPad dock. All are available for pre-order today.