Fix your Wi-Fi forever for just $89 with this Cyber Monday Deal

The single greatest tech product I've invested in recently is a Mesh Wi-Fi system. It has eliminated all the Wi-Fi blind spots, provides rock-solid connections to all my smart home devices and gives a household that includes four internet users who stream all the time hassle-free enjoyment.

Unlike traditional home networking systems, which might only contain a router and an extender, mesh Wi-Fi includes multiple mesh routers, often called nodes. Placed around your home, the nodes provide a constant wireless signal, regardless of the location. Mesh Wi-Fi systems come with at least one node, although you're also likely to find two- and three-packs. You can add new nodes to your system at any time if your needs expand.

Crucially your devices automatically switch to the best available connection without you having to dig into your settings at any point. Once set up it's a bullet-proof system.

TP-Link's Deco Mesh technology offers a better Wi-Fi experience with faster speeds and stronger signals. The Deco S4 features up to three units that seamlessly add 5,500 square feet of coverage to your home with no dead zones. In addition, each unit offers two Gigabit Ethernet ports and supports Wired Ethernet Backhaul for better speeds. The system works with all internet service providers, such as AT&T, Verizon, Xfinity, Spectrum, RCN, Cox, CenturyLink, Frontier, and countless more.

Other features include robust parental controls to limit online time and block inappropriate websites based on profiles and easy setup.