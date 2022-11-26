Save 50% on SSD storage with Western Digital's Cyber Monday hard drive sale

WD 1TB My Passport SSD | $199 $99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This nifty little hard drive gives you 1 or 2TB of SSD storage in a tiny premium package that you can take with you on the go. It also has password protection with hardware encryption and comes in a range of colors. This scored very highly in our My Passport SSD review (opens in new tab), but was only held back by its price, 50% off is the best deal we've seen on this.