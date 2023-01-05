Dell takes on Apple's Pro Display XDR with new 6K external monitor
Dell is coming into the high-end external display game.
Dell has announced a new display that could take on Apple's Pro Display XDR and Studio Display.
Today at CES 2023, Dell announced the Dell UltraSharp 32 6K Monitor. In a press release (opens in new tab), the company said that the display is the "world’s first 6K-resolution monitor with IPS Black panel technology." Dell says that the display technology provides higher contrast and deeper blacks and features "exceptional details, sharpness, and color accuracy."
You can check out an introduction video of the new monitor on YouTube below:
Dell is bringing the receipts
The company said that, after commissioning a study of monitor technology, they found that "monitors with IPS Black technology offer up to 41% deeper black levels3**and up to 1.2 times better color accuracy than conventional IPS4**especially in displaying low grays."
In addition to the display technology, the new monitor also packs a built-in webcam and speakers. Dell says that the external display features a "dual gain HDR 4K webcam and provides auto framing, light adjustments plus enhanced clarity, automatic SafeShutter, echo cancellation mic and dual 14W speakers for an intelligent and more secure collaboration experience."
The monitor also features DisplayPort 2.1 and ThunderboltTM 4 connectivity which, together with Extended Power Range, provides up to 140W power delivery.
The new monitor seems to go after both Apple's Pro Display XDR and the newer Studio Display. While the Pro Display XDR features 6K resolution, it does not feature a built-in webcam and speakers like the Studio Display. Dell is packing all of those features into one product.
The company says that the monitor will launch "in the first half of 2023" but has not yet provided pricing. However, if it comes in lower than Apple's $4999 Pro Display XDR (no stand included) and the $1599 Studio Display, Dell will have a hit on their hands. I would certainly be interested.
iMore Newsletter
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Joe Wituschek is a Contributor at iMore. With over ten years in the technology industry, one of them being at Apple, Joe now covers the company for the website. In addition to covering breaking news, Joe also writes editorials and reviews for a range of products. He fell in love with Apple products when he got an iPod nano for Christmas almost twenty years ago. Despite being considered a "heavy" user, he has always preferred the consumer-focused products like the MacBook Air, iPad mini, and iPhone 13 mini. He will fight to the death to keep a mini iPhone in the lineup. In his free time, Joe enjoys video games, movies, photography, running, and basically everything outdoors.
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.