Dell takes on Apple's Pro Display XDR with new 6K external monitor

Dell has announced a new display that could take on Apple's Pro Display XDR and Studio Display.

Today at CES 2023, Dell announced the Dell UltraSharp 32 6K Monitor. In a press release (opens in new tab), the company said that the display is the "world’s first 6K-resolution monitor with IPS Black panel technology." Dell says that the display technology provides higher contrast and deeper blacks and features "exceptional details, sharpness, and color accuracy."

You can check out an introduction video of the new monitor on YouTube below:

Dell is bringing the receipts

The company said that, after commissioning a study of monitor technology, they found that "monitors with IPS Black technology offer up to 41% deeper black levels3**and up to 1.2 times better color accuracy than conventional IPS4**especially in displaying low grays."

In addition to the display technology, the new monitor also packs a built-in webcam and speakers. Dell says that the external display features a "dual gain HDR 4K webcam and provides auto framing, light adjustments plus enhanced clarity, automatic SafeShutter, echo cancellation mic and dual 14W speakers for an intelligent and more secure collaboration experience."

The monitor also features DisplayPort 2.1 and ThunderboltTM 4 connectivity which, together with Extended Power Range, provides up to 140W power delivery.

(Image credit: Dell)

The new monitor seems to go after both Apple's Pro Display XDR and the newer Studio Display. While the Pro Display XDR features 6K resolution, it does not feature a built-in webcam and speakers like the Studio Display. Dell is packing all of those features into one product.

The company says that the monitor will launch "in the first half of 2023" but has not yet provided pricing. However, if it comes in lower than Apple's $4999 Pro Display XDR (no stand included) and the $1599 Studio Display, Dell will have a hit on their hands. I would certainly be interested.