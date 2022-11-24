Get a 2TB external SSD for just $112 with Western Digital's Black Friday hard drive sale

Black Friday is always a great time to get your hands on some extra external storage for your Mac, but even we were blown away by this stunning deal on a 2TB WD elements portable SSD, which is now just $112, more than 50% off its usual price! It comes as part of a range of great savings on Western Digital's External solutions, which we've rounded up below for Black Friday.

2TB SSD storage from Western Digital, 55% off

(opens in new tab) WD 2TB Elements SE - Portable SSD | $249 $112 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This awesome little hard drive will give you 2TB of speedy solid-state storage that works with either a PC or a Mac. It has read speeds of up to 400MB/s, and a compact, rugged design that means it won't break it you drop it. It has plug-and-play functionality and comes with a cable in the box (USB 3). You're unlikely to see a better discount than 50% on 2TB of SSD storage this Black Friday.

(opens in new tab) WD 20TB Elements External Hard Drive | $505 $329 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Available in wide range of capacities, the Elements external hard drive offers compact desktop storage of up to 20TB for your Mac or PC. It works with both PC and Mac and comes with an AC adapter and USB cable. This is another excellent and really hefty saving that isn't likely to be beaten over the weekend.

(opens in new tab) WD 8TB My Cloud Ultra Network Attached Storage | $399 $379 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This is a high-performance NAS drive for streaming and storage that comes with 1GB of DDR3 memory. It's available in a range of storage sizes up to 36TB and there are a range of savings depending on which capacity you pick. This is a very modest saving, so you might be better off with one of our other options.

(opens in new tab) WD 1TB My Passport SSD | $199 $99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This nifty little hard drive gives you 1 or 2TB of SSD storage in a tiny premium package that you can take with you on the go. It also has password protection with hardware encryption and comes in a range of colors. This scored very highly in our My Passport SSD review (opens in new tab), but was only held back by its price, 50% off is the best deal we've seen on this.

(opens in new tab) WD 8TB My Book External Hard Drive | $539 $359 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This is a really premium external hard drive useful for backing up your Mac thanks to its Auto Backup software. It's available from 4TB up to 18TB, with savings of almost $200 on some models. It also has password protection and 5 Gbps USB transfer speeds. This is another major saving thanks to the higher-ticket price, and another one that's not to be missed.

These deals are only set to last for the next 24 hours, so move fast! Also be sure to check out the rest of our best Black Friday Apple deals.