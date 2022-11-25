Kim Kardashian's Beats Fit Pro earbuds are in stock and ON SALE for just $179 this Black Friday

There's no time to wait, Black Friday is here and Kim Kardashian's Beats Fit Pro earbuds are back to their best-ever sale price of $179, down from their regular $200. Launched earlier this year, this is Kim K's first-ever collab with Beats and the models have proven immensely popular, often selling out quickly whenever they're in stock. Underneath, they're Apple's standard Beats Fit Pro earbuds with noise canceling and fast-pairing. Kim K has added her own unique style with three exclusive skin tone colors, Dune, Earth, and Moon.

(opens in new tab) Beats Fit Pro X Kim Kardashian | $199 now $179 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Kim Kardashian isn't particularly well known for making anything that sounds like, well, anything, so these really came out of nowhere. They do sound good, however, because they're modern Beats, and the new skin tone colors are great for people who want their Beats to blend in when they wear them at the gym. They are well known for selling out, so get them quick to avoid disappointment.

Thanks to the iconic status of Beats, Kim K's popularity, and the chance to grab headphones that represent a range of skin tones, these flew off the shelves when they first dropped, and that was at full price. At a discount, you can guarantee these will be selling fast.

Apple's Beats Fit Pro offer the H1 chip for fast pairing and device switching, and Bluetooth audio means you'll get compatibility with both iPhone and Android. They support active noise cancelation and spatial audio, as well as "Hey Siri" for voice control and commands. They're sweat and water-resistant (IPX4) so perfect for workouts and use in inclement weather. They also have a unique wingtip design that means they should stay secure in your ears more easily, again making them perfect for exercise and commuting. They have three listening modes, including ANC, a transparency mode that lets in ambient sound, and Adaptive EQ.

These are some of the most popular Beats Apple has ever put out and would make a perfect holiday gift or a treat for yourself this weekend. The deal will last for three days from Friday.