KU XIU 3-in-1 Foldable Magnetic Wireless Charger review: Super portable convenience

Unzip the sturdy travel pouch to find the KU XIU 3-in-1 Foldable Magnetic Charger along with its wall charger and cable. Open up the tiny cube to charge your best iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at once. When you're done, fold it all up and stash it in your bag. Plus, it's nice enough to keep out on your desk or nightstand.

KU XIU 3-in-1 Foldable Magnetic Wireless Charger: Price and availability

You can find the KU XIU 3-in-1 Foldable Magnetic Wireless Charger on Amazon, where it retails for $90 but is frequently marked down by 25% or more. This makes it one of the cheaper 3-in-1 chargers on the market. You can also find it on KU XIU's website for a similar price with more color options. It comes in black or gray on Amazon's website; KU XIU offers it in black, grey, silver and wood grain as well. It's worth noting that KU XIU makes many similar chargers; I tested out a couple of them and found little to differentiate them besides cosmetics like beveled edges and charging port placement. This review focuses on the X40 model.

KU XIU 3-in-1 Foldable Magnetic Wireless Charger: Specs and features

The KU XIU 3-in-1 Foldable Magnetic Wireless Charger comes with a three-foot USB-C to USB-C charging cable and QC 3.0 adapter 20W fast charging wall adapter. It also comes with a pouch that has an elastic band on one side and a mesh pocket on the other for stashing the charger on the go. The foldable charger is extremely small and light, just 0.43 pounds, and fits in the palm of your hand when folded up. You can use it folded as a MagSafe charging pad for your iPhone, or open it up to use it as a MagSafe stand at any angle, either horizontally or vertically. There's also a charging puck for your Apple Watch you can pull out, and a spot to charge your AirPods wirelessly at the same time.

KU XIU 3-in-1 Foldable Magnetic Wireless Charger: Build and looks

While it's lightweight, the aluminum alloy feels like high quality in the hand. You can certainly keep it in your go bag, but it's also a nice addition to your desk or nightstand decor. The MagSafe iPhone charger can be used at any angle, both vertically for FaceTime calls and horizontally for video watching or StandBy. Unfortunately, the Apple Watch charging angle doesn't allow for Nightstand Mode. The included QC 3.0 20W wall adapter does allow for fast charging. But in my testing when charging all three devices at once, charging was just medium speed. That's actually fine for me; fast MagSafe charging can heat up your iPhone, which damages the battery over time. I didn't notice any heating up with this charger.

This might not matter to you at all, but the wall adapter and charging cable is white regardless of which color KU XIU 3-in-1 Foldable Magnetic Wireless Charger you buy. For some reason, that bugs me a little bit, but it might not matter to you at all.

KU XIU 3-in-1 Foldable Magnetic Wireless Charger: Competition

If you're willing to spend a bit more money, you might also consider the Alogic Matrix Ultimate charging stand, which also lets you charge three devices at once. It's modular, so you can mix and match the parts you need, including a battery pack for true wireless charging. You also might like the square style of Anker's 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe charger, which is a bit heavier and more premium-looking.

KU XIU 3-in-1 Foldable Magnetic Wireless Charger: Should you buy it?

You should buy one if… You want a light and compact travel charger

You want to charge three devices at once

You want to use StandBy on your iPhone

You shouldn't buy one if… You want the wall adapter and cable color to match the charger

You want to use Nightstand mode on your Apple Watch

KU XIU 3-in-1 Foldable Magnetic Wireless Charger: Verdict

This is a 3-in-1 charger I really like and recommend. It looks darn good on your desk or nightstand, if you don't mind the cable and wall adapter being white. It's heavy enough to feel like high quality and yet compact and light enough to easily pop into your bag. It even comes with its own sturdy travel pouch to protect it on the go. You can use StandBy on your iPhone, but not Nightstand Mode on your Apple Watch. It charges your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods fairly fast but doesn't get hot (which could damage your devices' batteries.) Best of all, the price point is quite decent for such a nice product.