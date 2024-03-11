Satechi's new USB-C hub supports 8K HDMI monitors and 2.5Gbps Ethernet, and that's just the start

Even if you own one of Apple's best portable Macs you're probably dealing with the same issue — they just don't seem to have enough ports. Sure, they've gotten better in recent years but they don't have HDMI or some of the other ports that people find that they need whether they are at their desk or on the move. For those people, a great USB-C hub is essential. And Satechi has announced a new one that everyone should definitely check out.

Despite the rather unwieldy name (USB-C Multiport Adapter 8K with Ethernet V3) this hub has a lot to like including the fact that it comes in three different colors to match Apple's latest Macs including Space Gray, Silver, and Midnight. They're all functionally the same and simply have a different finish, but that can make all the difference if you spent thousands on a new laptop and just want your hub to match.

Beyond the color, the headline feature here is undoubtedly the support for 4K video output via a HDMI port. It's limited to 30Hz, but those who are connecting a 4K monitor can go all the way up to 144Hz if that's something that they happen to need. But that isn't the only port here, and there's a lot more to be plugged in if you need to.

Ports for days

Satechi's new hub of course connects to your Mac but it can also charge it as well. The hub can send up to 85W of power to your laptop which is more than enough to charge all of Apple's MacBook Air and MacBook Pro devices, although it won't fast-charge the biggest of the bunch. Those with high-speed connectivity needs will also benefit from the 2.5Gbps Ethernet port as well, offering speeds the likes of which otherwise wouldn't be possible. The port is of course backward-compatible with slower networks as well.

Continuing the list of ports we have three USB-C ports that feature USB 3.2 Gen 2 speeds of up to 10Gbps which is more than fast enough for the majority of accessories and devices. A slower USB-C port that's capable of USB 3.2 Gen 1 speeds of up to 5Gbps rounds out the list of USB-C connections but we aren't completely done just yet.

Rounding things out we have the SD card reader that supports cards of up to 2TB and UHS-11 specification.

All of that makes this a promising solution for people who need to be able to connect multiple devices, whether they're external SSDs, input accessories, or something else, especially while on the road.

Those looking to pick up the new Satechi USB-C Multiport Adapter 8K with Ethernet V3 can do just that right now for $99.99. It's available directly from the Satechi website.