The most futuristic battery pack I've ever used is $70 off for Black Friday — Who knew charging could look this cool?

I test out a lot of battery packs, but none come close to the style and swagger of this Cyberpunk 2077-inspired Shargeek power bank. Not only is the Shargeek Storm 2 one of the coolest products I’ve ever seen, but it’s also 30% off in Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

So what makes the Storm 2 that cool? Well, the 25,600mAh battery pack will appeal to anyone who likes a futuristic sci-fi aesthetic, transparent retro tech, or even just the color yellow.

I’ve been using the Shargeek Storm 2 for a few months now, and I love the way it can charge all of my Apple products, like my iPhone 15 Pro Max, M1 MacBook Air, and iPad Pro 11-inch, with absolute ease.

The battery pack is so cool that whenever I bring it out to charge something in front of iMore’s News Editor, Stephen Warwick, his eyes go green with envy — Stephen, this deal is for you; save $70 right now!

The coolest battery pack you’ve ever seen

Shargeek Storm 2 | $229 $159 at Amazon The Shargeek Storm 2 is one of the best-looking power banks around. With its see-through aesthetic and built-in display, you'll feel like you're in the future as you charge your iPhone and MacBook Pro via USB-C. Capable of 100W charging, the 25600mAh battery will suit all of your needs.

Black Friday is a fantastic time to buy accessories like the Shargeek Storm 2, as the discounts are the best you’ll see all year. This power bank would make for a fantastic gift for a loved one who is always on the go and loves the idea of being half-cyborg roaming the streets of Night City.

If you’ve got a Cyberpunk 2077 superfan in your life, check out our best Black Friday HomeKit deals for some insane lighting for their games room to take their gaming experience to the next level.

I always advise my friends and family to make a wishlist before Black Friday comes around to avoid silly purchases you regret as soon as the returns period ends. While a wish list is really important, finding alternatives and deciding to buy other options because the discount is better is also a surefire way to succeed this Black Friday. If you do your research, you might even prefer the alternative to your initial choice.