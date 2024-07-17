The most futuristic battery pack I've ever used is $70 off for Prime Day — Who knew charging could look this cool?
Charge in style.
I test out a lot of battery packs, but none come close to the style and swagger of this Cyberpunk 2077-inspired Shargeek power bank. Not only is the Shargeek Storm 2 one of the coolest products I’ve ever seen, but it’s also 30% off in Amazon’s Prime Day sale.
So what makes the Storm 2 that cool? Well, the 25,600mAh battery pack will appeal to anyone who likes a futuristic sci-fi aesthetic, transparent retro tech, or even just the color yellow.
I’ve been using the Shargeek Storm 2 for a few months now, and I love the way it can charge all of my Apple products, like my iPhone 15 Pro Max, M1 MacBook Air, and iPad Pro 11-inch, with absolute ease.
The battery pack is so cool that whenever I bring it out to charge something in front of iMore’s News Editor, Stephen Warwick, his eyes go green with envy — Stephen, this deal is for you; save $70 right now!
The coolest battery pack you’ve ever seen
Shargeek Storm 2 | $229 $159 at Amazon
The Shargeek Storm 2 is one of the best-looking power banks around. With its see-through aesthetic and built-in display, you'll feel like you're in the future as you charge your iPhone and MacBook Pro via USB-C. Capable of 100W charging, the 25600mAh battery will suit all of your needs.
Prime Day is a fantastic time to buy accessories like the Shargeek Storm 2, as the discounts are some of the best you'll see all year. This power bank would make for a fantastic gift for a loved one who is always on the go and loves the idea of being half-cyborg roaming the streets of Night City.
The Shargeek Storm 2 is one of the best power banks I've ever used although I do wish that glossy outer plastic wouldn't scratch so easily!
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
John-Anthony Disotto is the How To Editor of iMore, ensuring you can get the most from your Apple products and helping fix things when your technology isn’t behaving itself. Living in Scotland, where he worked for Apple as a technician focused on iOS and iPhone repairs at the Genius Bar, John-Anthony has used the Apple ecosystem for over a decade and prides himself in his ability to complete his Apple Watch activity rings. John-Anthony has previously worked in editorial for collectable TCG websites and graduated from The University of Strathclyde where he won the Scottish Student Journalism Award for Website of the Year as Editor-in-Chief of his university paper. He is also an avid film geek, having previously written film reviews and received the Edinburgh International Film Festival Student Critics award in 2019. John-Anthony also loves to tinker with other non-Apple technology and enjoys playing around with game emulation and Linux on his Steam Deck.
In his spare time, John-Anthony can be found watching any sport under the sun from football to darts, taking the term “Lego house” far too literally as he runs out of space to display any more plastic bricks, or chilling on the couch with his French Bulldog, Kermit.