The most futuristic battery pack I've ever used is $70 off for Prime Day — Who knew charging could look this cool?

I test out a lot of battery packs, but none come close to the style and swagger of this Cyberpunk 2077-inspired Shargeek power bank. Not only is the Shargeek Storm 2 one of the coolest products I’ve ever seen, but it’s also 30% off in Amazon’s Prime Day sale.

So what makes the Storm 2 that cool? Well, the 25,600mAh battery pack will appeal to anyone who likes a futuristic sci-fi aesthetic, transparent retro tech, or even just the color yellow.

I’ve been using the Shargeek Storm 2 for a few months now, and I love the way it can charge all of my Apple products, like my iPhone 15 Pro Max, M1 MacBook Air, and iPad Pro 11-inch, with absolute ease.

The battery pack is so cool that whenever I bring it out to charge something in front of iMore’s News Editor, Stephen Warwick, his eyes go green with envy — Stephen, this deal is for you; save $70 right now!

The coolest battery pack you’ve ever seen

Shargeek Storm 2 | $229 $159 at Amazon The Shargeek Storm 2 is one of the best-looking power banks around. With its see-through aesthetic and built-in display, you'll feel like you're in the future as you charge your iPhone and MacBook Pro via USB-C. Capable of 100W charging, the 25600mAh battery will suit all of your needs.

Prime Day is a fantastic time to buy accessories like the Shargeek Storm 2, as the discounts are some of the best you'll see all year. This power bank would make for a fantastic gift for a loved one who is always on the go and loves the idea of being half-cyborg roaming the streets of Night City.

The Shargeek Storm 2 is one of the best power banks I've ever used although I do wish that glossy outer plastic wouldn't scratch so easily!