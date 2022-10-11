There’s never been a better time to buy noise-canceling headphones

High-quality noise-canceling headphones are a must for any frequent commuter or music lover who wants to drown out the bustling city noise and focus on their favorite tunes. Usually, getting a great pair of noise-canceling headphones costs a chunk of money, but thanks to the Amazon Prime Early Access sale, you can save a ton of money on the three top brands.



The AirPods Max, Bose 700, and Sony WH-1000XM5 are all on sale, some for the lowest price we've seen yet, and each one offers its advantages.

Save $70 on AirPods Max

(opens in new tab) AirPods Max | $549 from $479 at Amazon (opens in new tab)



AirPods Max (opens in new tab) provides a luxurious and premium headphone experience that mostly works across all of your Apple devices. They sound amazing, the ANC is even better than AirPods Pro and Spatial Audio is out of this world. Plus the battery lasts through a whole workday.

AirPods Max are the best headphones any Apple enthusiast can buy for their best iPhone. The quick pairing and automatic device-switching capabilities from Apple's own chips make using the AirPods Max with your iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, or Mac a near seamless buttery-smooth experience.



It's worth mentioning that while $70 off its $549 price tag is a good deal, it's not the best one we've seen on the product. It has gone down to $429 in the past, meaning this upcoming Black Friday might be a better time to pick these up. However, this deal isn't part of Amazon's deals today meaning you don't need to be a Prime member to pick it up today, unlike the other two deals.

Sony's WH-1000XM5 receives its first big discount

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM5 | $399 now $348 at Amazon (opens in new tab)



With premium noise-canceling (probably a little better than the AirPods Max) and some excellent sound quality, the WH-1000XM5 are an incredible pair of cans. Its ultra-lightweight design and excellent 30-hour battery life makes it easy to wear the Sony WH-1000XM5 all day long.

Sony has been make stellar noise-canceling headphones for years now, and the WH-1000XM5 is their latest (and greatest) version yet. The name may be a mouthful, but this is the first major sale the product has seen since its launch, meaning you won't find a better price anywhere else.



Of course, being part of Amazon's Prime Early Access sale does mean you need to be a Prime member to get this price, but if you already are a subscriber then you should strongly consider these cans.

Bose Noise-Cancelling 700 is at its lowest price ever

(opens in new tab) Bose Noise-Cancelling 700 | $379 now $269 at Amazon (opens in new tab)



If you're looking to save some real cash on noise-canceling headphones, then look no further than Bose. It has 11 levels of noise-canceling, meaning you can choose just how much sound you want to block out from the environment around you. Plus, this is the cheapest we've ever seen them!

Bose is known for having a genuinely amazing balanced sound, and when you strap a pair of Bose Noise-Cancelling 700 on you're ears, you'll understand why — they truly sound incredible. Plus, with the Bose Music app, you can customize a ton of options to make your headphones sound just how you like them.



This is the lowest price we've ever seen on the Bose Noise-Cancelling 700, meaning it's an absolute steal of a deal. Not to mention, it is the cheapest of the three brands on sale today, making it extra-compelling for anyone looking to save some cash.