This popular Wi-Fi mesh system is 27% off for Black Friday

Haven't installed a mesh network in your home yet? Black Friday is a great time to find a discount on one of the best systems on the market. A case in point is the TP-Link Deco Mesh WiFi System that's 27% off at Amazon.

Unlike traditional home networking systems, which might only contain a router and an extender, mesh Wi-Fi includes multiple mesh routers, often called nodes. Placed around your home, the nodes provide a constant wireless signal, regardless of the location. Mesh Wi-Fi systems come with at least one node, although you're also likely to find two- and three-packs. You can add new nodes to your system at any time if your needs expand.

TP-Link Deco Mesh WiFi System | $149.99 $109.99 at Amazon
Add 5,500 square feet of internet coverage in your home with no dead zones for one low price.

With Deco Mesh technology, you can create a better Wi-Fi experience with faster speeds and stronger signals. The Deco S4 features three units that seamlessly add 5,500 square feet of coverage to your home with no dead zones. In addition, each unit offers two Gigabit Ethernet ports and supports Wired Ethernet Backhaul for better speeds. The system works with all internet service providers, such as AT&T, Verizon, Xfinity, Spectrum, RCN, Cox, CenturyLink, Frontier, and countless more.

Other features include robust parental controls to limit online time and block inappropriate websites based on profiles and easy setup.

