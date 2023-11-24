You could add 400GB of storage to your Mac for $48 on Black Friday

Upgrading your Mac's storage internally is pretty much impossible these days, with Apple operating a very tight ship to keep internal repairs and upgrades off the table. The only way to upgrade your Mac's storage without adding a bulky external hard drive to your setup is to use an SD or Micro SD card. The former will plug into a MacBook Pro SD slot with ease, while the latter can be easily adapted with something like a Nifty drive.

Then you can apply much cheaper flash storage to your Mac, without adding bulk. Right now SanDisk’s 400GB microSD card is in the Black Friday sale, down from $69.99 to just $48.

That’s a measly $0.12 per GB!

Where to find the best Black Friday storage deals

SanDisk 400GB microSD card | $69.99 $48.99 at Amazon A seriously cheap way to expand the storage of many devices, add 400GB by plugging in this high-quality microSD card from SanDisk — a trusted storage manufacturer. At $0.07 per GB, that's tens of thousands of photos and songs, and dozens of games and videos added to your device.

This SD card is the cheapest way to upgrade your Mac's storage on the fly, and of course, because they're small you can buy several and swap them in and out as you need. You could have one for photos, videos, music, games, and more!

Still, as a self-respecting tech fan, this is likely a handy deal whatever handset you’re rocking. Whether you’re boosting a DSLR’s photo capacity, expanding the recording capabilities of a security camera, or indeed plugging this into the side of your Mac, $0.12 per gigabyte, for a card with respectable 120MB/s transfer speeds, is a deal you shouldn’t miss.