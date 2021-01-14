Accessory maker OWC has today announced that it has acquired LumaForge, the company behind the excellent Jellyfish collection of servers that are so popular among content creators.

OWC says that the "Jellyfish product line adoption further establishes OWC as the provider of the most reliable storage workflow solutions available for both existing OWC and LumaForge customers and new."

What does OWC get for its money? Some of the best workflow servers around, including the Jellyfish Rack with its ultra-high bandwidth connectivity capabilities.