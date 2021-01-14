What you need to know
- OWC has acquired LumaForge and Jellyfish Technologies.
- LumaForge makes the excellent Jellyfish storage server.
Accessory maker OWC has today announced that it has acquired LumaForge, the company behind the excellent Jellyfish collection of servers that are so popular among content creators.
OWC says that the "Jellyfish product line adoption further establishes OWC as the provider of the most reliable storage workflow solutions available for both existing OWC and LumaForge customers and new."
What does OWC get for its money? Some of the best workflow servers around, including the Jellyfish Rack with its ultra-high bandwidth connectivity capabilities.
The LumaForge Jellyfish product family consists of Jellyfish Mobile: The first plug-and-play video workflow server that comes with a handle. Jellyfish Mobile was designed to be on-the-go or, at least, out of the server room. It excels with teams of four to six editors working with 4K media on the road or at the office. Jellyfish Tower: Matches the ease-of-use and plug-and-play magic powers of the Mobile and is as powerful as something you'd find in your server room. It's quiet enough to stand on its own in your edit bay and powerful enough to take on 6+ editors working with 4K media and beyond. Jellyfish Rack: The most powerful in the lineup plug-and-play solution, intended to live alongside all your other fancy server room equipment. Jellyfish Rack is the preferred solution for ultra-high-bandwidth connectivity (25GbE/50GbE) and can seamlessly merge into the most complex enterprise network environments.All existing customers will be receiving direct communication regarding their support and upgrade paths within the coming weeks.
OWC also confirmed that Jellyfish will continue to function as-is with the same team intact.
