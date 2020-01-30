One of the greatest real-time strategy games of all time, Company of Heroes, is coming to iPad on February 13.

In a press release, developer Feral Interactive said:

Feral Interactive today announced that the critically-acclaimed and enduringly popular World War II real-time strategy game Company of Heroes™ will be released for iPad on 13 February. Originally developed for Windows by Relic Entertainment, Company of Heroes for iPad has been designed and developed for tablet by Feral. A masterpiece of simulated warfare, Company of Heroes puts players in command of two companies of American soldiers and challenges them to direct an intense squad-based campaign starting at the D-Day Invasion of Normandy. Fully tailored to and optimised for tablet, Company of Heroes features a sophisticated user interface that makes it intuitive for players to execute real-time tactics, adapt to constantly shifting environments, and ultimately overcome ferocious opposition to secure the liberation of France.

The game will cost $13.99/£13.99 and is available to pre-order on the App Store now!

Specifically, the game lets you command to crack companies of US soldiers in an intense European campaign, beginning with D-Day and the invasion of Normandy. Like other Feral Titles, controls have been optimized for touch screen display.

On PC, Company of Heroes is one of the most acclaimed games of all time. Originally released back in 2006, it was the first game to ever use the 'Games for Windows' label.

If that's not enough to get you stoked, check out the trailer below!