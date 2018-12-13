UHD bliss LG 27UD88 Popular alternative Acer H277HU The LG 27UD88 is one of the best USB-C monitors period, with an incredible display, gorgeous color, and quick response time. Its 4K resolution isn't ideal for use with a MacBook, but most folks can probably get over it. $475 at Amazon Pros 4K display

The choice is fairly simple

The one massive difference between these monitors is likely the factor that'll help you decide on one or the other — LG's monitor has a 4K display, while the Acer is just 1440p. At 27 inches, that shouldn't make much of a difference to the average person, but if UHD is better for productivity, then it's a no-brainer.

LG 27UD88 Acer H277HU Resolution 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1440 Panel IPS IPS Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Response time (gtg) 5ms 4ms Refresh rate 60Hz 60Hz # of HDMI 2 1 # of DisplayPort 2 1 # USB 3.0 2 2 # USB-C 3.1 1 1

In terms of specs, these two monitors are quite comparable. Both can power your MacBook Pro or Windows laptop with a USB-C port, and each has ports for various peripherals, though the LG UD88 has the Acer beat with an extra HDMI and DisplayPort.

In reading reviews, I have come across reports from a small number of people who have had issues with both of these monitors, whether it's connectivity problems with the Acer H277HU or the MacBook's resolution not scaling properly to the LG 27UD88. You may find you have to fiddle with settings no matter which monitor you buy.

The UD88's price jumps around, but it's usually the better deal — for a better monitor.

What pushes the LG 27UD88 over the top is that it's physically more adjustable than the Acer monitor. You can adjust the height, tilt it, and even rotate it — it doesn't swivel, but meh; just turn it. The Acer H277HU merely tilts a total of 10 degrees.

What the decision really comes down to is whether or not you want 4K, because you can often find these monitors quite similarly priced. I have seen the LG monitor for as much as $800, but I've also seen it for under $500 quite often, while the Acer sits around the $400 pretty much all the time. So if you don't mind spending an extra $100 (when you can get it for that), the LG 27UD88 is definitely the better of the two monitors.

