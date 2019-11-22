Adobe has offered us some insight into how it plans to upgrade and improve its new Photoshop for iPad software in 2019 and also next year.

In the post, Pam Clark, product manager for Photoshop, gave her thanks to all the customers who have downloaded the app and started creating with it. She spoke briefly about how Abode had built Photoshop for iPad, specifically version 1.0, to feature its top workflows, compositing, masking and retouching, things she described as "core" features of any project. The goal, she says, was to create "a seamless experience so you can create anywhere you have Photoshop, on the desktop or on the iPad."

However, Adobe reckons that they have only just started to scratch the surface. Taking user feedback on board, they described some of the things in the pipeline for the app.