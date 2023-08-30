ChatGPT comes to the iPad with a big Petey update
iPad support and much more.
Running ChatGPT on your iPad just got a whole lot better thanks to a new update to Petey, an iPhone and Apple Watch app that brings the large language model (LLM )to Apple devices.
The new update not only brings Petey to the iPad with a new interface designed for use on the bigger display but also adds new features that make using ChatGPT easier and more fun than was previously the case.
Alongside the new features, developer Hidde van der Ploeg has also added bug fixes for the Apple Watch, improved formatting for sharing conversations, and more.
Get your chat on
The updated Pete app is available for download via the App Store and costs $4.99 with an optional in-app purchase available to enable GPT-4 support.
Downloaders will immediately notice the new iPad app that not only looks right at home on the big screen but also adds keyboard shortcuts to make using the app a smoother experience.
Other notable changes according to the release notes include the ability to select words and sentences within ChatGPT answers as well as the option to fully disable Apple Music for people who prefer to use other music streaming options like Spotify.
Petey is now also available on the iPad! 🎉🎨 The design has been optimised to use the bigger screen better.⌨️ Keyboard shortcuts for more efficient use.🪟 Multi-window support to run alongside other apps.✨ Many improvements and bug fixes for iOS and watchOS.… pic.twitter.com/3l3rytOIOpAugust 30, 2023
ChatGPT is a great way to do all kinds of things, whether you're doing research for a project, looking for help writing a paper, or just hoping to better understand a subject. Now, Petey makes that even easier and more fun when doing it on your iPad as well.
Alongside the new features, there are plenty of existing ones that make Pete well worth checking out including support for Live Activities, not to mention text-to-speech support. You can also take advantage of the Shortcuts app to integrate Petey into your workflows by replacing Siri with ChatGPT.
Already have Petey on your iPhone or Apple Watch? This new iPad app is a free addition and those with automatic updates enabled might already have it installed.
