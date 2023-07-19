Final Cut Pro for iPad gets its first big new feature update

Final Cut Pro for iPad has received its first big new feature update and it adds a number of improvements across the board.

Available for download via the App Store now, the new update includes the addition of a number of new keyboard shortcuts as well as the usual array of fixed bugs and stability improvements.

Apple also says that it has resolved a specific issue that caused some fonts to not appear in the inspector.

Keyboard shortcuts galore

As pro users know, being able to get work done as quickly as possible can often make a huge difference to a workflow. And for that, keyboard shortcuts are often thought to be one of the best ways to speed the process up — ditch that trackpad and keep your hands on the keyboard.

Apple's App Store release notes out a number of keyboard shortcuts including:

Turn snapping on or off using the keyboard shortcut N.

Move the playhead backward or forward 10 frames using the keyboard shortcuts Shift-Left Arrow and Shift-Right Arrow.

Show info for browser clips using the keyboard shortcut Control-I.

Turn skimming on or off using the keyboard shortcut S.

Turn audio skimming on or off using the keyboard shortcut Shift-S.

Split and switch multicam clip angles using the keyboard shortcuts 1, 2, 3, and 4.

Show or hide the jog wheel using the keyboard shortcut Control-Shift-W; expand or collapse it using Control-W.

Switch the jog wheel between playhead mode and nudge mode using the keyboard shortcut Shift-W.

If you already have Final Cut Pro installed with automatic updates enabled, you might already have this new release installed and ready to go. If you're new to Final Cut Pro for iPad you can grab it from the App Store for free to get started.

Looking to make the most of Final Cut Pro? Apple's best iPad is the 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro complete with Apple Pencil support.