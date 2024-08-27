Snapchat finally comes to iPad in new update — 13 years after debuting on iPhone
Snapchat can finally take advantage of your iPad’s display.
Social media camera app Snapchat has come to Apple’s best iPads in a new update, but it’s locked in Portrait orientation for now.
Released on August 26, the new update explains that, “Snapchat now offers native support for iPad! This means that Snapchat will fill an iPad’s full screen, providing a larger canvas when capturing Snaps and allowing you to see more friends on the 2nd and 4th tabs.” This means that whether you own an M4 iPad Pro or an iPad mini, you can now take advantage of the bigger screen to flick through snaps, play with filters, and watch different Stories from friends and family.
Since its debut in 2011, Snapchat has found a niche in sending and receiving photos and videos, known as Snaps, to other users with the best iPhones. But it was in 2013 when the app introduced a new feature called ‘My Story’, enabling users to share snaps into a chronological timeline as if to tell a story to their followers. This feature eventually ‘inspired’ other apps like Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn to roll out their own ‘Story’ feature. While Snapchat was previously available on iPads anyway thanks to the app running in compatibility mode, using the app on an iPad’s full screen with the updated native app will be massively appealing to those who use the app daily.
You can download Snapchat for compatible iPhone and iPad devices running iOS 13 and above.
The best iPads to use Snapchat on
With Snapchat now updated to take advantage of compatible iPads, we’ve found some great deals on iPads that you can buy right now to use Snapchat with.
iPad Pro M4 13-inch | $1299 $1194 at Amazon
The iPad Pro M4 13-inch features the best display currently available on Apple’s tablets, perfect for watching Snaps and Stories.
Price check: $1299 at Best Buy | $1299 at B&H Photo | $1299 at Apple
M2 iPad Air 11-inch | $599 at Amazon
Apple’s iPad Air features an M2 chip, a fantastic 11-inch display, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, and a great camera to take snaps on.
Price check: $599 at Best Buy | $599 at B&H Photo | $599 at Apple
iPad mini | $499 $389 at Amazon
With rumors of a new iPad mini being announced at Apple’s It’s Glowtime’ on September 9, it’s an ideal time to look into a mini model now with $110 off.
Price check: $499 at Best Buy | $469 at B&H Photo | $499 at Apple
Daryl is iMore's Features Editor, overseeing long-form and in-depth articles and op-eds. Daryl loves using his experience as both a journalist and Apple fan to tell stories about Apple's products and its community, from the apps we use every day to the products that have been long forgotten in the Cupertino archives.
Previously Software & Downloads Writer at TechRadar, and Deputy Editor at StealthOptional, he's also written a book, 'The Making of Tomb Raider', which tells the story of the beginnings of Lara Croft and the series' early development. His second book, '50 Years of Boss Fights', came out in June 2024, and has a monthly newsletter called 'Springboard'. He's also written for many other publications including WIRED, MacFormat, Bloody Disgusting, VGC, GamesRadar, Nintendo Life, VRV Blog, The Loop Magazine, SUPER JUMP, Gizmodo, Film Stories, TopTenReviews, Miketendo64, and Daily Star.