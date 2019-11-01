What you need to know
- Adobe has updated its Creative Cloud app.
- The update brings with it 1,300 free fonts.
- There are 17,000 fonts if you're a Creative Cloud subscriber.
Adobe today updated its Creative Cloud iPhone and iPad app with a slew of new iOS 13 and iPadOS features including support for the Dark Mode everyone was so looking forward to. But the real news is the arrival of custom fonts.
Apple announced that custom fonts were coming to iOS 13 and iPadOS earlier this year but the uptake has been slow. Adobe just gave the whole shebbang a real shot in the arm by bringing 1,300 free fonts to the platform. And if you're a fully paid up subscriber to Adobe's Creative Clout you get a whopping 17,000 to play with instead.
Browse, install, and create with Adobe Fonts, now on mobile. Access 1,300 fonts for free, 17,000 fonts with your Creative Cloud plan. Find missing fonts in documents. Install on mobile to activate fonts on all your devices.
All you need to do in order to take these fonts for a spin is download the Creative Clout app on your iPhone or iPad and sign in if you already have an account. If you don't, just create one. They're free. You'll then find all of the fonts in the predictably named "Fonts" tab.
If you want to try the fonts out for yourself just download the app from the app store and give them a whirl. You never do know when additional fonts might come in handy.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Enhance your AirPods Pro with these 5 shortcuts and automations
AirPods Pro present a great opportunity for shortcuts and automations.
Google has officially purchased Fitbit for $2.1 billion
Following a report from earlier this week, it's now been confirmed that Google has acquired Fitbit for a total of $2.1 billion.
Apple TV+ is now live in more than 100 countries
After years of rumors and months of waiting, Apple TV+ is now here. And people in more than 100 countries can now watch "See," "Dickinson," "For All Mankind," and more.
Keep that triple camera protected on your iPhone 11 Pro Max
Since the triple camera is more prone to impacts and scratches than previous models, it's a good idea to provide extra protection. Luckily, Apple gear manufacturers are now offering iPhone camera lens protectors similar to screen protectors. Click through to see your best options for iPhone 11 Pro Max camera lens protectors.