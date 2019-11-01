Apple announced that custom fonts were coming to iOS 13 and iPadOS earlier this year but the uptake has been slow. Adobe just gave the whole shebbang a real shot in the arm by bringing 1,300 free fonts to the platform. And if you're a fully paid up subscriber to Adobe's Creative Clout you get a whopping 17,000 to play with instead.

Adobe today updated its Creative Cloud iPhone and iPad app with a slew of new iOS 13 and iPadOS features including support for the Dark Mode everyone was so looking forward to. But the real news is the arrival of custom fonts.

Browse, install, and create with Adobe Fonts, now on mobile. Access 1,300 fonts for free, 17,000 fonts with your Creative Cloud plan. Find missing fonts in documents. Install on mobile to activate fonts on all your devices.

All you need to do in order to take these fonts for a spin is download the Creative Clout app on your iPhone or iPad and sign in if you already have an account. If you don't, just create one. They're free. You'll then find all of the fonts in the predictably named "Fonts" tab.

If you want to try the fonts out for yourself just download the app from the app store and give them a whirl. You never do know when additional fonts might come in handy.

