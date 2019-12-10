Ever since Lightroom for iOS was released, photographers have been asking us for a way to allow them to import their photos from their cameras and memory cards directly into Lightroom, making it possible to have a truly mobile photography experience. In July of 2016, we made it possible to import your raw photos directly into your Lightroom library on your mobile device without a laptop or desktop and now, thanks to new capabilities added into iOS and iPadOS 13.2, you can import and bypass the iOS camera roll. By connecting a lightning to SD or lightning to USB 3.0 adapter on iPhone or USB C card reader on iPad, you can now directly import your raw files into Lightroom, without making an extra copy in your camera roll. Imports happen faster and don't require the extra space taken up by having a duplicate copy placed in your Camera Roll.