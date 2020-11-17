What you need to know
- Adobe has released a beta version of Photoshop that's designed to run on Apple silicon.
- But not all features will be available straight away. It's beta, after all.
You can now download an Apple silicon build of Adobe Photoshop, so long as you don't mind being on the beta train. Adobe made the announcement overnight, but this version is probably one that you should skip.
Adobe is keen to point out that this initial beta build of Photoshop is solely for testing purposes – and it wants your feedback so it can get the Apple silicon update ready for everyone.
This early version of Photoshop for Apple Silicon offers many of the core Photoshop features that you've come to rely on for your day to day editing needs, and we'll be adding more features in the weeks to come. Note that Beta software is not officially supported yet by Adobe, but we want to hear from you, and this is the place to let us know how it's going.
It's also worth noting that there are tons of reasons not to install this version. Namely, a lot of features that aren't present in the current build.
How many features? A lot of them.
Features NOT PRESENT IN THIS VERSION:
- Camera RAW
- Select Sky/Sky Replacement
- Refine Hair (in Select and Mask)
- Liquify Filter: Face Aware features
- OilPaint filter
- Video timeline and file format support
- All CEP-based Panels (CC Libraries panel, 3rd party extensions)
- Adaptive Wide Angle
- Shake Reduction
- Face Detection underlying Color Range skin tones and Content Aware Move functions
- Match Font/Font Similarity
- Rich Tooltips, Coach marks for Discovery Panel tutorials
- Microsoft Dial support
- File Info Panel
- Layer > Smart Objects > Stack Mode menu item disabled
- Content Aware Fill
- Content Aware Scale
- Content Aware Move
- Focus Area
- Auto-Blend Layers
- Photomerge
- Spot Healing Brush
- Patch Tool
- Healing brush
- Some File formats not supported
If that isn't enough to put you off, maybe the list of features that are supported, but are full of bugs, is enough. Either way, you can learn all about this Apple silicon beta of Adobe Photoshop over in the announcement post now.
But maybe just give this one a miss. OK?
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
