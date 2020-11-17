You can now download an Apple silicon build of Adobe Photoshop, so long as you don't mind being on the beta train. Adobe made the announcement overnight, but this version is probably one that you should skip.

Adobe is keen to point out that this initial beta build of Photoshop is solely for testing purposes – and it wants your feedback so it can get the Apple silicon update ready for everyone.

This early version of Photoshop for Apple Silicon offers many of the core Photoshop features that you've come to rely on for your day to day editing needs, and we'll be adding more features in the weeks to come. Note that Beta software is not officially supported yet by Adobe, but we want to hear from you, and this is the place to let us know how it's going.

It's also worth noting that there are tons of reasons not to install this version. Namely, a lot of features that aren't present in the current build.

How many features? A lot of them.

Features NOT PRESENT IN THIS VERSION: Camera RAW

Select Sky/Sky Replacement

Refine Hair (in Select and Mask)

Liquify Filter: Face Aware features

OilPaint filter

Video timeline and file format support

All CEP-based Panels (CC Libraries panel, 3rd party extensions)

Adaptive Wide Angle

Shake Reduction

Face Detection underlying Color Range skin tones and Content Aware Move functions

Match Font/Font Similarity

Rich Tooltips, Coach marks for Discovery Panel tutorials

Microsoft Dial support

File Info Panel

Layer > Smart Objects > Stack Mode menu item disabled

Content Aware Fill

Content Aware Scale

Content Aware Move

Focus Area

Auto-Blend Layers

Photomerge

Spot Healing Brush

Patch Tool

Healing brush

Some File formats not supported

If that isn't enough to put you off, maybe the list of features that are supported, but are full of bugs, is enough. Either way, you can learn all about this Apple silicon beta of Adobe Photoshop over in the announcement post now.

But maybe just give this one a miss. OK?