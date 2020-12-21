The list of Apple silicon-ready apps continues to grow with adobe announcing that Premiere Pro, Premiere Rush, and Audition are now compatible. Albeit, only in beta.

In an announcement made via blog post, adobe said that the M1 devices currently available offer "improved performance and greater energy efficiency," perhaps explaining why creatives are so keen to get M1-ready version of Adobe's apps onto their new Macs.

However, these current betas aren't complete as of yet.

The M1-native Premiere Pro Beta includes the core editing functions and support for the most widely used codecs: H.264, HEVC, and ProRes. Since Premiere Pro is built on a large codebase with support for a wide range of media and functions, we are taking a phased approach as we build out native Apple M1 support. This allows us to validate performance for specific parts of the application before we add new components. Users should note that the Premiere Pro Beta for Apple M1 incorporates the latest builds of our new captions workflow, which requires a project file format upgrade. We recommend creating a copy of current projects for Beta testing to avoid compatibility issues for any ongoing production work. Limitations for the initial Premiere Pro Beta on Apple M1 hardware include third party integrations, such as Transmit reference monitoring hardware, plugins, extension panels, and control surfaces

Those who don't want to take their chances with beta versions of their apps should get production releases at some point in the first half of 2021, Adobe says. It's important to remember that Adobe's existing apps all run via Apple's Rosetta 2 emulation software, too.

Adobe also shared some graphs showing the kinds of performance improvements we can look forward to once creatives are running M1 versions of their apps – I'd definitely suggest checking those out if you're at all wondering what Apple's new chips are going to buy you from Adobe.