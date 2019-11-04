What you need to know
- Adobe has updated Premiere Rush with support for TikTok.
- That makes Rush the first third-party app to post directly to TikTok.
- The update is available in the App Store now.
Adobe continues to drop the new apps alongside updates to existing ones at its MAX event today. The latest is the arrival of an update to Adobe Premiere Rush, bringing with it support for posting directly to TikTok without having to use the official app.
This makes Rush the first third-party app to be able to post directly to the video social network. As a result creatives can make sure that their videos look and sound just so before posting them to what is the latest video-sharing craze.
As of today, with the newest version of Rush, Adobe is announcing a partnership with TikTok, making us the first third-party app that can publish directly to TikTok. Rush has all the same amazing editing functionality you know and love—think auto-ducking, transitions and color filters, and speed ramping (timelapse and slo-mo). Plus, the ability to share to all your social channels, TikTok included, right from the app.
Users can easily change the oritentation of their video "with the click of a button" to get them ready to share to TikTok. That means we won't need to shoot all of our videos in portrait just in case they get shared, at least.
In Rush, you can easily change the aspect ratio of your videos to Landscape, Portrait or Square, regardless of how you captured the content. Not shooting vertical videos? Editing content that's a different aspect ratio? No problem. You can automatically export in 9:16 with the click of a button in Rush. Which is perfect since this is one of TikTok's most popular aspect ratios.
This update is free and can be downloaded from the App Store now. But you'll need to sign up for the $9.99 subscription if you want to actually make use of it.
