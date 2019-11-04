Adobe continues to drop the new apps alongside updates to existing ones at its MAX event today. The latest is the arrival of an update to Adobe Premiere Rush, bringing with it support for posting directly to TikTok without having to use the official app.

This makes Rush the first third-party app to be able to post directly to the video social network. As a result creatives can make sure that their videos look and sound just so before posting them to what is the latest video-sharing craze.