Adobe has today announced new features for Adobe Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements for their 2022 iterations.

In a blog post the company stated:

Today, the Elements team is thrilled to announce the release of Photoshop Elements 2022 and Premiere Elements 2022. This year's releases offer new Adobe Sensei AI-powered features to take your photos and videos to new creative heights.

Highlights include new automated features that come powered by Adobe Sensei AI technology, which "turn photos into art" with just one click.

Photoshop Elements now features new artistic effects and animated overlays, and a new tool to warp photos into new shapes. There are also new guided edits, one for pet photos and one for extended backgrounds. New slideshow styles let you show off your photos, and GIFs in the Organizer now play whilst you're looking at them. There's also a new tool that will now automatically update Photoshop Elements 2022 with no dialog boxes to speak of.

Over on Premiere Elements 2022, there's a new auto-reframing tool, as well as new aspect ratios for creating videos for social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok. There are two more new guided edits, new animated overlays, and new tools to adjust shadows and highlights in videos. Slideshows can now be exported, and you can compress video files so they can be uploaded to places like Facebook more easily, or quickly shared with friends. GIF playback and automatic updates are also now available for Premiere.