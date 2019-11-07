Adobe's Chief Product Officer Scott Belsky has taken to Twitter to defend the launch of Photoshop for iPad in the wake of poor App Store ratings and criticism.

Photoshop for iPad was launched on November 4 to much fanfare and rejoicing. However, since its launch, the app has slumped to an App Store rating of just 2.1 out of 5. By far the most popular choice of rating is 1 star. Likewise, Twitter is awash with poor reviews, with criticism mostly concerning lack of features from the full desktop version.