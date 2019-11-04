Adobe has taken the wraps off its new Aero app, available now for both iPhone and iPad. The app is "the first tool that allows designers to build and share immersive experiences in AR—without any coding skills."

Adobe is making a big deal about the app being built "for creatives" without them needing to know how to write code. It says that during the private beta program it invited artists to create AR worlds using the app and used their feedback to shape the app as it went. The result, theoretically, should mean that all of the main features and interface will be exactly what creatives want.

Some of the features Aero offers include: