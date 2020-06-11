Adobe's Photoshop Camera app is now publicly available on iOS and Android after several months of beta testing.

The app was announced by Adobe last year and has been in beta testing for eight months. The free software is pegged by Adobe as an "intelligent camera app that lets you add the best filters and effects for your photos — before you even take the shot." From the App Store listing:

Show off your unique style with tons of Insta-worthy lenses and filters inspired by your favorite artists and influencers. And with no Photoshop skills needed, it's easy to share your world — your way. Photoshop Camera is packed with amazing AI-powered features that help you take gorgeous selfies, food and scenery shots, and more. Quick fixes like auto-tone and portrait control mean you can create high-quality photos with a simple tap or swipe of your finger.

The app features more than 80 custom filters such as Portrait, Studio Light, Natural Skies, and more. It also features 'real-time photoshop effects' for taking better pictures with AI-powered editing. Other features include auto-tone, content-aware recommendations, portrait controls, influencer-inspired lenses, and social sharing integration. As Adobe notes:

Photoshop Camera is packed with amazing AI-powered features that help you to create gorgeous selfies, food and scenery shots and more. Quick fixes like portrait relighting and distortion removal mean you can post images that look like you spent way more time on them than you did.

The app is available free on both the Google Play Store and the App Store for Android and iOS respectively. iOS users will need iOS 12 or later to run the app.