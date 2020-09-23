Apple released iOS 14 to the masses just a little over a week ago, which is full of many great new features, but it has unleashed a whole new beast with iOS 14 Home screen customization. Even the average person, who is not always in tune with the tech world, has a growing interest in updating their iPhone to iOS 14 because they want to make it "aesthetic AF." In fact, Pinterest broke its daily download record because people want inspiration for iOS 14 Home screen aesthetics, and others are getting rich quick by making and selling icon sets for iOS 14. And this has all happened in just one week (as of this writing). Thanks to iOS 14, Apple certainly has given users much more freedom in terms of customizing their devices, much like how Android has been doing for years. However, the current implementation also highlights the limitations, making the entire experience a tarnished one that I honestly don't really care for. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo iOS 14 reinvents the Home Screen

Back when Apple showed off iOS 14 at WWDC 2020, I was ecstatic for the Home screen changes. For years, I kept pretty much the same Home screen, with maybe a few changes on what apps showed up on my first page from time to time. But I was excited to finally be able to have widgets on the Home screen, like Android has had for years, while also eliminating a handful of pages with random apps thanks to the App Library. Now that iOS 14 is out, I've changed up my iPhone workflow drastically by getting rid of a few apps, hiding all app pages beyond the first page and using just the App Library, and putting a few widgets on my Home screen. My page one has a medium Smart Stack, the small Fitness widget, and my most-used apps. On the second page, I simply have a large Apollo widget for my Home feed and a medium Siri App Suggestion widget. I made these changes because, for me, it just works. I wanted widgets because it gives me information at a glance, and honestly, it spices up the Home screen enough for me. And if I want to get to an app, it's just a tap away, and boom — I'm in the app. The new trend of iOS 14 Home screen aesthetics is something I never expected to see, truth be told. I just don't have the time to think about what "a e s t h e t i c" I want my iPhone to have, aside from the wallpaper. Once I have settled on a theme, I need to go download some widget making apps and tinker around with them to get the right information, color, font, and maybe a background image while I'm at it. Oh, and don't forget some inspirational quotes and other things, which may end up just cluttering your phone — the sky's the limit here. And make sure you have the right set of custom app icons to go with your personalized widgets. While I have seen some cool iOS 14 Home screen "lewks," I have also seen some...uh, rather unpleasant ones (to me, anyway, as this is all subjective) as well. Honestly, this whole fad of customizing themes is just not for me — I like Apple for the simplicity, and if I wanted to customize to this extent, I would have just used an Android phone. But hey, whatever floats your boat — if you enjoy the customization options in its current state, by all means, go for it! But it also shows the crippling limitations that Apple needs to improve on. The limitations of customizing an iOS 14 Home screen