One of the biggest challenges for many gamers is finding a quality headset that doesn't put a lot of pressure on your head. You might find a headset with really good controls and sound quality, but then wearing it for long stretches can give you a headache. I had the opportunity to test EKSA's Air Joy Pro gaming headset. It's super lightweight while still offering volume controls directly on the left earphone. While it definitely doesn't put that much pressure on your head, the sound quality isn't that great.

Lightweight headset Air Joy Pro Bottom line: This headset barely weighs anything, making it appealing for those who frequently get headaches or migraines. However, the speaker and microphone quality aren't the best. Pros Only weighs 5.3 oz

Removable cables and microphone

Headphone jack & USB to USB-C cable

Controls on the left earphone

Lights up when connected with USB-C cable

7.1 Surround sound Cons Sound is muffled

Microphone is quiet for other players

Air Joy Pro What I like

Upon opening the box, I discovered the headphones, a headphone jack, a removable microphone, a USB to USB-C cable, a cable splitter, a carrying bag, and an instruction manual. Ultra lightweight Less pressure on your head The Air Joy Pro headset only weighs about 5.3 ounces. The Air Joy Pro headset only weighs about 5.3 ounces, which is less than half the weight of many other gaming headsets out there. As such, this might be a good option for anyone who suffers from headaches and migraines as it might put less pressure on your head. The thin band connecting the two earphones definitely feels a bit more fragile than the average headset because of its thin build. But, if you are careful not to place the Air Joy Pro in places where it could get damaged, then it shouldn't break on you. Convenient controls Volume options on left earphone

Considering that this is such a lightweight headset that doesn't cost much, it's somewhat surprising to find that all of the included cables are removable, and the volume controls are located on the left earphone. You'll be hard-pressed to find another thin headset at this price with these same features. The inclusion of so many different cables makes it so this headset can work with a variety of gaming consoles and devices like the Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One. Since this headset comes with a drawstring carrying bag, removable cables, and removable mic, it's very easy to pack and travel with the Air Joy Pro. Just make sure not to put too much weight on the headphones, or they could get damaged in transit. Air Joy Pro What I don't like

If you're looking for high-quality headphones, you're going to need to pay more than $40 to buy them. Here are the negative aspects to expect with the Air Joy Pro. Muffled sound For you and your friends The things you and your friends hear will be very muffled. While the speakers do supply sound and the microphone does allow you to communicate with others during multiplayer games, the things you and your friends hear will be very muffled. When I played multiplayer games with my friends, it was harder to hear the things they said. The headphones don't get very loud, so I also missed out on some of the important noises coming from the games we played. That's definitely a problem if you're playing a competitive online multiplayer and are trying to listen for footsteps. It turned out this was a two-way problem. When connected to my console via the headphone jack, my friends informed me that it was hard to hear the things I said and that the microphone had an unpleasant, tinny sound to it. However, when plugged into other devices using the USB to USB-C cable, the people I communicated with told me that the sound came through much more clearly. As such, I didn't feel comfortable using the Air Joy Pro's headphone jack connection when playing with others. Cringy design Phrases on each earphone As far as looks go, these headphones give off a relatively large signal on the cringe-meter. This mainly comes from the fact that there's a phrase written on either headphone: "No Burden" on the right earphone and "Just Joy" on the left one. The red claw marks and red lighting might have looked ok if it wasn't for this. But as it is, I wouldn't want to be caught using these headphones in public. Now, this is a matter of preference. If you don't think they look bad, then this won't be an issue for you. Air Joy Pro Competition

Anyone interested in getting a lightweight headset should also consider the Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset. It definitely costs more than the Air Joy Pro and at 8.8 ounces, it weighs a bit more as well. However, in my opinion, it has a much sleeker design. Weighing only 7.8 ounces, the PeohZarr On-Ear Headphonse are one of the best lightweight alternatives. These headphones come in six different colors so you can get the look you like best. Plus, they cost a decent amount less than the EKSA Air Joy Pro. Finally, if you're still looking for something relatively inexpensive, you might just want to check out the EKSA E900 Gaming Headset. At around 1 pound, it isn't the lightest option out there. However, the sound quality is good, and it doesn't put that much pressure on your head. Air Joy Pro Should you buy it?

By looking at the advertising and packaging for the Air Joy Pro, it's very obvious that the main selling point for this headset is that it is very lightweight. While it does offer 7.1 surround sound, the sound is really quiet and muffled. If you end up playing a multiplayer game with friends, they'll more than likely have a more challenging time hearing you and will also notice a tinny sound coming from your headset as well. 4 out of 5 If your main goal is to find something that won't hurt your head, then the thin build of the Air Joy Pro might be a good fit for you. But if you care at all about having headphones provide a good volume range while also providing decent sound quality for those you play with, then you probably should look elsewhere for a good gaming headset.