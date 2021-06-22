Popular accessory monitoring app AirBuddy has a big new update out that includes a new feature that will alert users when their batteries are running low. The app, which was originally designed to make it easier to connect to AirPods, can track the battery of Apple's AirPods lineup as well as iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches. and other Apple accessories.

Users can customize the threshold at which they receive alerts and those thresholds are per-device as well. Anyone running AirBuddy on multiple devices will be pleased to learn that these alert settings sync, too.

The update also adds support for the new Beats Studio Buds, while support for the new Magic Keyboard with Touch ID is also included.