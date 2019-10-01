I'm sorry. I really am But that header image is all I could think of when I spied this story on Cult of Mac earlier today. Because, well, why? We've seen plenty of AirPods knock-offs and most of them cost a fraction of the price of the real thing. But these. These take the biscuit and cost just $12.

There's a very good reason for that, too. These aren't actually earbuds. They don't make any sound. They do.....nothing. They're just there to look good and, I think you'll agree, the jury is very much out as to whether they manage that or not.

No it isn't. They don't.