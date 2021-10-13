After many months of speculation, Apple is finally holding an event on October 18 where it is expected to unveil the new mini-LED MacBook Pro. Now, a new leak claims we can expect AirPods 3 to debut alongside Apple's hotly-anticipated new laptop.

The information comes from @PandaIsBald via Weibo who states:

Apple has two new products: the MacBook Pro with the AirPods 3 M1X chip

That seems pretty self-explanatory.

This source does not have an extensive track record, however, predicted previously (and correctly) that Apple would unveil the new iPad alongside the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 at the September event held last month.

Not only has this source previously displayed accurate inside knowledge, but the leak also makes sense from a purely speculative standpoint.

We have known for some time that Apple's slate of products for the second half of 2021 included its new iPhone, Apple Watch, and iPads, as well as a new MacBook Pro and AirPods 3. With Apple having debuted all but the latter two at last month's event, it certainly doesn't sound unreasonable that Apple would announce AirPods at the event on Monday.

So what can we expect? Rumors indicate the new third-generation AirPods will be redesigned to look more like Apple's AirPods Pro, but won't feature active noise cancelation, a feature reserved for Apple's top-end models.

The new MacBook, according to recent numerous reports, will feature a new mini-LED display for much-improved visual performance, as well as the potential for a 120Hz ProMotion display. We're also expecting a major Apple silicon upgrade in the form of the M1X/M2 chip, the second iteration of Apple's own processors that will reportedly feature a 10-core processor. With the event just days away, we don't have long to wait.