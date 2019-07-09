The dream of a water resistant AirPods is alive and well and likely coming in 2019. Or at least that's according to Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives who revealed in a research note ( shared by Phillip Elmer-DeWitt ) that Apple will release AirPods 3 later this year.

Lastly from a new product perspective, we are expecting AirPods new version 3 to be launched towards year-end ahead of holiday season with these AirPods expected to have some design enhancements and will be waterproof with higher price points.

The two most important points he mentions are "waterproof" and "some design enhancements." Let's start with the first. Up until now, the first two generations of AirPods have not come with an IP certification against water. There were rumors the second generation would offer this perk, but that did not happen. Now it appears Apple will introduce the feature in the next AirPods. That falls in line for some of the enhancements we are expecting of future AirPods.

As for the second part, there's a lot more gray room there. One of the other popular rumors circulating around the second generation of AirPods was a supposed redesign complete with better noise cancellation. That did not come to pass, though it is expected to arrive for AirPods at some point in the future, be it with the upcoming third generation or possibly fourth.

Will AirPods 3 be released in 2019? It's hard to tell at this point. Apple already unveiled an updated version with wireless charging earlier this year. It seems very unlikely it'll release a second upgrade in the same calendar year. We're certainly crossing our fingers Apple does, it just doesn't seem like something it would do. But we remain optimistic.

What do you think? Would you buy AirPods if they came with water resistance and a more expensive price tag? Let us know.

AirPods 3: What's coming next