Yesterday, Apple hosted its "California Streaming" event where it announced the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, redesigned iPad mini, and 9th generation iPad.

The iPad and iPad mini were a surprise at the event as those devices were not expected until a later event in October. However, they took the place of another product that many were expecting to be announced yesterday: the 3rd generation AirPods.

When the new AirPods didn't show at the event, many wondered if they had been delayed to a potential October or November event. According to a new report from DigiTimes (via MacRumors), the 3rd generation AirPods have already entered into production.