What you need to know
- AirPods and AirPods Pro have received a firmware update.
- The reason for the update is currently unclear.
- The update will process automatically when you are charging your AirPods.
If you have a pair of AirPods or AirPods Pro, today is a good day - kind of. Reported by AppleInsider, Apple has rolled out a new firmware update for both the AirPods and AirPods Pro wireless headphones. It is, however, unclear as to the exact reason or content of the update.
Firmware build 2C54 has now replaced the older firmware that was running on the AirPods and the new AirPods Pro. Previously, each model was using a different piece of firmware, so it appears that Apple has consolidated and brought both headphones under the same build.
For AirPods Pro, this marks its second firmware update. The first, build number 2B588, was released on November 14th, two weeks after AirPods Pro became available across the world.
While it is always exciting to see new updates, unfortunately, it is difficult to tell exactly what this update brings AirPods and AirPods Pro customers. Apple does not currently release any information on the firmware updates for its accessories. It would be a safe bet to say that the update includes bug fixes and performance improvements, the usual suspects of any software update.
AirPods and AirPods Pro customers do not need to do anything in order to get the new update, either. As long as your headphones are in the case, charging, and near your paired iPhone, Apple will apply the update for you. For many, this will mean that the update will kick in overnight. If you're wondering if your headphones are on the newest build, you can check by:
- Go into the Settings app
- Select General
- Select About
- Select AirPods or AirPods Pro
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
