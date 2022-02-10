AirPods and Beats continue to dominate the headphone market in the United States.

New data from analytics firm Statista show that Apple's two headphone brands make up about half of the U.S. headphone and earbud market. According to Statista's Global Consumer Survey, which questioned 4,220 adults over the course of 2021, over thirty-four percent of them used AirPods while fifteen percent of them used Beats.

AirPods and Beats, which are both owned by Apple, therefore make up over 49% of the headphone market in the country. Bose, which came in third, only had twelve percent ownership of the market.