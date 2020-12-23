Apple's AirPods Max are notoriously difficult to get hold of, but right now you can snag at least one color with four week shipping on Amazon.

The silver AirPods Max are available from Amazon for the RRP of $549.00 and are marked as in stock from January 21. Depending on where you live in the US, you could get them as soon as January 27, or at the very least by the end of the month. This is a whole lot faster than Apple, where shipping times for all colors are currently backed up to March.