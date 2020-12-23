What you need to know
- Apple's AirPods Max are immensely difficult to get hold of.
- There are some available from Amazon for shipping in January right now, however.
Apple's AirPods Max are notoriously difficult to get hold of, but right now you can snag at least one color with four week shipping on Amazon.
The silver AirPods Max are available from Amazon for the RRP of $549.00 and are marked as in stock from January 21. Depending on where you live in the US, you could get them as soon as January 27, or at the very least by the end of the month. This is a whole lot faster than Apple, where shipping times for all colors are currently backed up to March.
Worth the wait
AirPods Max
High-fidelity audio
You can purchase a pair of AirPods Max in five different colors, space gray, silver, green, sky blue, and pink.
Apple released the AirPods Max via a press release in December. From Apple:
Apple today announced AirPods Max, innovative wireless headphones that bring the magic of AirPods to an over-ear design with high-fidelity sound. AirPods Max combine a custom acoustic design, H1 chips, and advanced software to power computational audio for a breakthrough listening experience with Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, and spatial audio. AirPods Max come in five gorgeous colors, including space gray, silver, sky blue, green, and pink, and are available to order starting today, with availability beginning Tuesday, December 15. "AirPods are the most popular headphones in the world, beloved for their effortless setup, incredible sound quality, and iconic design. With AirPods Max, we are bringing that magical AirPods experience to a stunning over-ear design with high-fidelity audio," said Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. "The custom acoustic design, combined with powerful H1 chips, and advanced software enable AirPods Max to use computational audio to wirelessly deliver the ultimate personal listening experience."
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
