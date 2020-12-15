AirPods Max begin arriving on the doorsteps of early birds around the globe

What you need to know
- Some lucky people are starting to receive their AirPods Max orders.
Today is AirPods Max launch day and while stocks are more limited than a really limited thing, those who were able to order quickly are receiving their headphones today. And thanks to the magic of timezones, some are already bopping away to their favorite playlists right now.
Music lovers around the world have taken to social media to share photos of their new headphones while others have ventured into their local Apple Stores to take a look at the new hotness.
Leaker @l0vetodtream was one of the lucky ones, grabbing a pair of Space Gray AirPods Max
Early reports are pretty positive, too. Reviews still aren't live, but that isn't stopping buyers from sharing their thoughts.
Also, am I the only one that's rather taken by the Pink color?
That Blue and Green though...
Silver's pretty hot as well!
Still, it seems that Space Gray are the most popular right now.
Were you able to bag yourself a pair of AirPods Max or, like me, are you facing a three-month wait?
