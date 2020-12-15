AirPods Max begin arriving on the doorsteps of early birds around the globe

Today is AirPods Max launch day and while stocks are more limited than a really limited thing, those who were able to order quickly are receiving their headphones today. And thanks to the magic of timezones, some are already bopping away to their favorite playlists right now.

Music lovers around the world have taken to social media to share photos of their new headphones while others have ventured into their local Apple Stores to take a look at the new hotness.

Leaker @l0vetodtream was one of the lucky ones, grabbing a pair of Space Gray AirPods Max

Tom told me that he like AirPods Max very much pic.twitter.com/jDe5O00JBO — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) December 15, 2020

Early reports are pretty positive, too. Reviews still aren't live, but that isn't stopping buyers from sharing their thoughts.

Move over Sony there’s a new ANC king in town. I can tell right off the bat the #AirPodsMax offer marginally better ANC compared to the Sony XM4. pic.twitter.com/gfDemb4HDH — Vin (@opticalparallax) December 15, 2020

Also, am I the only one that's rather taken by the Pink color?

That Blue and Green though...

Another day at the Apple Store to see the AirPods Max. You could ask to buy a pair, but it’s online order only, and won’t be available until March pic.twitter.com/EnrpexN5nM — Joel Chan (@kjoules) December 15, 2020

Silver's pretty hot as well!

Still, it seems that Space Gray are the most popular right now.

New AirPods Max arrived pic.twitter.com/6V7D8xejhf — Hosam Hassan (@Objective_Neo) December 15, 2020

Were you able to bag yourself a pair of AirPods Max or, like me, are you facing a three-month wait?