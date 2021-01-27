Apple reported record-breaking revenue for its first quarter today on the company's Q1 earnings call. The company reached new heights of Q1 revenue of $111.44 billion, a first for the technology giant.

In an interview with Reuters, Apple CEO Tim Cook talked about the company's record-breaking quarter. During the interview, Cook touched on the company's wearables business, which includes the Apple Watch and AirPods lineup.

While Cook touched on the success of AirPods Max, Apple's first over ear headphones in the AirPods lineup, he also said that the company is still struggling to meet consumer demand and that they may be difficult to find through as late as April.