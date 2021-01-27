What you need to know
- AirPods Max will be hard to find until at least April, according to Tim Cook.
- The CEO noted supply constraints in an interview with Reuters.
Apple reported record-breaking revenue for its first quarter today on the company's Q1 earnings call. The company reached new heights of Q1 revenue of $111.44 billion, a first for the technology giant.
In an interview with Reuters, Apple CEO Tim Cook talked about the company's record-breaking quarter. During the interview, Cook touched on the company's wearables business, which includes the Apple Watch and AirPods lineup.
While Cook touched on the success of AirPods Max, Apple's first over ear headphones in the AirPods lineup, he also said that the company is still struggling to meet consumer demand and that they may be difficult to find through as late as April.
Apple's wearables and accessories segment, which includes the Apple Watch and AirPods product lines, hit $12.97 billion in revenue, versus analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. Apple in December released the AirPods Max, a $550 set of over-ear wireless headphones, with shipment dates stretching months into the future within hours of the product's launch. Cook said short supplies of the AirPods Max could continue into the company's current fiscal second quarter.
AirPods Max launched in December and have been sold out almost everywhere since their release, with shipping times as long as three to four months at some retailers.
They do, from time to time, become available in spurts. Just today, the Space Gray and Silver models popped up with 1-2 business day availability on Amazon, but all other colors are still showing delays until at least March.
The AirPods Max offer Apple's most premium listening experience with their over ear design, noise cancellation, custom drivers, and the magic of the H1 chip.
Instagram is rolling out a new Stories view on the Mac
Instagram is working to make it less of a mobile-only experience, and that includes Stories.
Review: The Oakywood Wooden MagSafe Case for iPhone 12 is a beauty
Bring real handcrafted wood design to the latest line of iPhones with Oakywood.
Apple, not Amazon, is now the world’s most valuable brand
A new report says that Apple has overtaken Amazon as the world’s most valuable brand for the first time in five years.
Keep your AirPods Max safe and sound on a headphone stand
Don't throw your AirPods Max into some old drawer! Put them on display and keep them safe with a headphone stand. Plus, they come in several convenient shapes and sizes.