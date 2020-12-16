Customers in Canada are reporting that their AirPods Max shipments are being sent back to Apple marked 'hazardous' materials.

Reported by iPhone in Canada:

Ahead of reaching final destinations, some AirPods Max orders in Canada are being returned to Apple by UPS. According to iPhone in Canada readers, some are seeing their AirPods Max orders get a 'hazardous materials' status update, only to note the package would then be returned to sender. "A hazardous materials irregularity occurred with this package. We'll contact sender with additional information./ The package will be returned to sender."

The report shows a UPS notification with the above message, and at least one iPhone in Canada reader in Ontario had their package returned to Apple following the "hazardous materials" designation.

A second customer based in Calgary reported an identical story, where their AirPods Max were also marked "hazardous materials" halfway through shipping and returned to Apple.

As the report notes, the blow is doubly insulting given just how hard it is to get hold of AirPods Max, which currently have a shipping time of more than three months in most stores around the world.

Apple released its AirPods Max last week. Priced a $549, they feature "high-fidelity audio", adaptive EQ, active noise cancellation, and spatial audio. From Apple:

Apple today announced AirPods Max, innovative wireless headphones that bring the magic of AirPods to an over-ear design with high-fidelity sound. AirPods Max combine a custom acoustic design, H1 chips, and advanced software to power computational audio for a breakthrough listening experience with Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, and spatial audio. AirPods Max come in five gorgeous colors, including space gray, silver, sky blue, green, and pink, and are available to order starting today, with availability beginning Tuesday, December 15.

iMore has reached out to UPS Canada for comment.