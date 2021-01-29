AirPods Max ear cushions are arriving with early orderers

Apple made AirPods Max ear cushions available for order a couple of days ago and they're now beginning to arrive at the homes of those who got their orders in early.

The $69 ear cushions are designed to pop on and off easily thanks to the use of magnets and Apple sells replacements for those who need them. But while the intention is that people replace their ear cushions when they wear out, some people are already mixing and matching colors to create something a little more special.

These Red AirPods Max cushions look great with the Sky Blue. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YS1YyQCux0 — Jim Gresham (@Jim_Gresham) January 29, 2021

While stocks are already low on the best colors, matching something like a red ear cushion with a Space Gray or Sky Blue pair of headphones is already proving popular. And for good reason – look at them!

Before AirPods Max were announced we saw plenty of rumors that a customization aspect was being planned, similar to that of Apple Watch. That ultimately didn't happen, at least not officially. But as ever, life finds a way.