Several creators have started pushing out their AirPods Max reviews, here's a roundup of the very latest.

MKBHD

Marques Brownlee says that Apple's AirPods Max fall squarely in the category of 'luxury listening' headphones as opposed to a pair of studio headphones you might use for production and referencing. Despite this, he notes that they tick off a very unique set of boxes in the headphone world that make them stand out from the crowd. He also says that they sound "really, really good" and have excellent noise canceling. They are a bit on the heavy side, however, and Brownlee also noted that the smart case they ship with is "pretty dumb".