Shipping times for Apple's new AirPods Max have already slipped to some 12-14 weeks depending on the color.

Apple's 'Sky Blue' version is already backed up 12-14 weeks, meaning you won't get them until March if you order now. Pink and Green is also proving popular, with shipping pushed back to January 8-15. At the time of publication, silver and space grey are the only two colors available in December, shipping at the advertised time of December 15-17.

Apple announced its new AirPods Max Tuesday, from that report:

After months of rumors, AirPods Max are here. That's right, the AirPods Studio name isn't a thing anymore and Apple has gone with the Max branding it uses on iPhone. Naming aside, there's a lot going on here – including a price of $549. Apple made the announcement via press release, saying that we can look forward to all the same features and benefits of other AirPods devices, but with a new over-ear design. Buyers will also get to choose from five different colors; space gray, silver, sky blue, green, and pink.

From Apple: