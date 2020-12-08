What you need to know
- Shipping times for AirPods Max have already fallen to March for the Sky Blue version.
Shipping times for Apple's new AirPods Max have already slipped to some 12-14 weeks depending on the color.
Apple's 'Sky Blue' version is already backed up 12-14 weeks, meaning you won't get them until March if you order now. Pink and Green is also proving popular, with shipping pushed back to January 8-15. At the time of publication, silver and space grey are the only two colors available in December, shipping at the advertised time of December 15-17.
Apple announced its new AirPods Max Tuesday, from that report:
After months of rumors, AirPods Max are here. That's right, the AirPods Studio name isn't a thing anymore and Apple has gone with the Max branding it uses on iPhone. Naming aside, there's a lot going on here – including a price of $549.
Apple made the announcement via press release, saying that we can look forward to all the same features and benefits of other AirPods devices, but with a new over-ear design. Buyers will also get to choose from five different colors; space gray, silver, sky blue, green, and pink.
From Apple:
Apple today announced AirPods Max, innovative wireless headphones that bring the magic of AirPods to an over-ear design with high-fidelity sound. AirPods Max combine a custom acoustic design, H1 chips, and advanced software to power computational audio for a breakthrough listening experience with Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, and spatial audio. AirPods Max come in five gorgeous colors, including space gray, silver, sky blue, green, and pink, and are available to order starting today, with availability beginning Tuesday, December 15.
