When AirPods Max first got into the hands of reviewers, many pointed out that there was no way to turn the headphones off and the only way to get them into "Ultra-Low Power Mode" was to keep them in the Apple's Smart Case that is shipped with the headphones.

A lot of people are accustomed to turning their headphones off to preserve the battery life and leave them on a stand on their desk, in a drawer, or just lying around. Because of this, many have expressed concern about the lack of a power button and the case situation, wondering if their AirPods Max would blow through the battery and die if left out of the Smart Case.